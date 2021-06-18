United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $72,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,531. The firm has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

