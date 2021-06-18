Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.57 Million

Brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce sales of $271.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.44 million to $271.70 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $266.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

