Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 232,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.