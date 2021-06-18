Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 232,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

