Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-126.62 million.

Shares of Valneva stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,748. Valneva has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

