Van ECK Associates Corp Has $135.28 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 845,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,845 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $135,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 44.8% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 97,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.45. 22,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.