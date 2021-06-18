Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 139.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $139,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $368.54. 12,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,900. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $361.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

