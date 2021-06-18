Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,831 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.33% of Lam Research worth $279,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded down $28.04 on Friday, reaching $611.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $628.94. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

