Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,432,580 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,472,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Equinox Gold worth $219,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equinox Gold by 30.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

EQX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. 70,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,514. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.06. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

