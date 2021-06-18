VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Short Interest Down 20.5% in May

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 566.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,000.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,075. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

