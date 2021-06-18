Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,589 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $87,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

