Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 513.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $53.77. 142,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,222,257. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

