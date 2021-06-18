Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 573.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,103,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,260 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 26,082.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 102,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

