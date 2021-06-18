Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.46

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.46 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 21465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

