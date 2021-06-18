Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,693,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $228,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 139,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,875. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.