Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 76,913 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

VTC stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.39. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.26 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.