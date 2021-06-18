Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Buys $98,400.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VERO opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.