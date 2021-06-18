Venus Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.97 or 0.00073465 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $264.89 million and $65.04 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,418.72 or 1.00204096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002700 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,994 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

