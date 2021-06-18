VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $44,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 30,351.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $368,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. 4,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $226.18. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

