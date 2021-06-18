Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells $540,150.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Veritex stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veritex by 135.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

