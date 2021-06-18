Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Veritiv worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,360,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.21. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

