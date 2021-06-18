Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.60

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 170382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

