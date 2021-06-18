Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $614,957.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Vidya has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $614,957.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.39 or 0.00729387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00083978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,053,400 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

