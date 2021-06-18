ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.11 Million

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to announce $14.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.08 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $70.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.89 million to $75.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $116.05 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $137.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRAY. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. 18,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,012. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $915.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.