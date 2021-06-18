Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of VNCE stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49. Vince has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts predict that Vince will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

