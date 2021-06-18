Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $7.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.37 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of VRTS opened at $276.67 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

