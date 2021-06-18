Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visteon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth about $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 178.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Visteon by 57.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Visteon stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -554.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

