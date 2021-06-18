Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Purchases 12 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($16.21) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Graham Prothero purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,221 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.52 ($191.43).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,275.80 ($16.67).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

