Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Graham Prothero Purchases 12 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Graham Prothero purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,241 ($16.21) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).
Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 16th, Graham Prothero purchased 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,221 ($15.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.52 ($191.43).
Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($16.21) on Friday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
