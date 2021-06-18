VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in VMware by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $154.78. 6,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.07.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

