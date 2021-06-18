Volex plc (LON:VLX) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Volex plc (LON:VLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

VLX stock opened at GBX 382.53 ($5.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 125.75 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 391.50 ($5.11). The stock has a market cap of £600.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88.

Get Volex alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.