Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

VNO stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

