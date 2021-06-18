Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Down 14.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) shares traded down 14.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 20,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

