Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.95% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,331,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.51. 17,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,721. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.