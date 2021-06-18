Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.36 ($160.43).

WCH opened at €129.55 ($152.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €131.45. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 52 week high of €142.60 ($167.76).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

