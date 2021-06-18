Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Anaplan worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $289,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 17.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Anaplan by 34.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 584,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 150,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.