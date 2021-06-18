Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 129,880 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,523 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,929. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.45 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

