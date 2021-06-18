Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 31,638 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,754 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TRIP stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

