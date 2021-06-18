Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128,027 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 90,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

