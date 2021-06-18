Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $137.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.66 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $385.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,397,558 shares of company stock worth $2,030,821,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

