Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.56 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $115.53 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00037713 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00218886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00036015 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.83 or 0.04348067 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.