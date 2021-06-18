Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.70. 171,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average session volume of 38,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR)

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

