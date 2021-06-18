Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WRE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE WRE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

