WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 67,846 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $12,179,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.36 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.