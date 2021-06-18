WCM Investment Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,798 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $188.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.59. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -90.51 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $195.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,191 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,131 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

