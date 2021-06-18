WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $10.45 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

