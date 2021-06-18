WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,551 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NuVasive worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $47,459,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,505,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the first quarter worth $15,228,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.