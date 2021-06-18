Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/14/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new £104 ($135.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

