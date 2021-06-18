Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.05.

NYSE WELL opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.66. Welltower has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

