Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Welltower stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66. Welltower has a twelve month low of $47.18 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

