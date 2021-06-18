West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $32,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.06 and a 52-week high of $352.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

