Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

